UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP People Stage Protest Rallies To Express Solidarity With Oppressed Palestinians

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:42 PM

KP people stage protest rallies to express solidarity with oppressed Palestinians

Like other parts of the country, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts here Friday took out mammoth protest rallies and demonstration to strongly condemn brutalities and terrorism of Israel forces against innocent and oppressed Palestinians

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts here Friday took out mammoth protest rallies and demonstration to strongly condemn brutalities and terrorism of Israel forces against innocent and oppressed Palestinians.

From Chitral to DI Khan and South Waziristan to Upper Kohistan districts, the people of all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in protest rallies, holding placards and banners demanding the world and UN to take serious notice of the continued war crimes and brutalities committed by Israeli troops against unarmed Palestinians.

Despite different political ideologies, all the religious and political parties showed complete unity and solidarity with the oppressed Palestine's women and children who were bombed by Israeli war planes in a broad daylight besides their worshipping places including mosques were razed to ground having no regard for humanity and international laws.

In Peshawar, the major protest rally taken out by PTI workers was held in front of Press Club before marching on the Sher Shah Suri Road raising full-throated slogans such as stop genocide of Palestinians, bombing on women and children and human rights abuses in the held area.

The demonstrators, including representatives from PTI Youth and Women Wings, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rabia Basri, former Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan, along with thousands of party workers, strongly denounced barbarism of Israeli besides extra judicial killings of Palestinians.

PTI workers from across Peshawar District including local party leadership at Union Council and Tehsil levels condemned the Israeli onslaught.

The protesters chanted slogans such as "from river to the sea, Palestine will be free and International community should take notice of Israeli atrocities etc." Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri and former Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim addressed the charged rally and explained about the bleak situation in Palestine wherein the Israeli forces have brutally killed innocent children and disgraced women at the barrel of guns.

Former Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan said by targeting media in Palestine, Israeli forces had tried to hide their atrocities from being exposed to the world, but their nefarious designs was completely failed.

The JUIF had also staged a big protest rally that marched on GT Road and assembled at Suray Bridge Peshawar where JUIF leadership and workers expressed solidarity with oppressed Palestine and Kashmiris of IIOJK. Others political parties also staged rallies and protest demonstrations across KP.

The speakers said Pakistan had always stood by our brave Palestinians brothers and sisters and supported their justice struggle. The protesters were later peacefully dispersed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar South Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Israel Palestine Provincial Assembly Road Chitral Kohistan Women Media All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

46 minutes ago

Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq's sacrifices to be remembere ..

4 minutes ago

Rasheed urges world to halt Israelis genocide in G ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition parties hold rally to express solidarit ..

4 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

4 minutes ago

PESCO gears up drive against power theft

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.