KP people stage protest rallies to express solidarity with oppressed Palestinians

Like other parts of the country, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts here Friday took out mammoth protest rallies and demonstration to strongly condemn brutalities and terrorism of Israel forces against innocent and oppressed Palestinians

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts here Friday took out mammoth protest rallies and demonstration to strongly condemn brutalities and terrorism of Israel forces against innocent and oppressed Palestinians.

From Chitral to DI Khan and South Waziristan to Upper Kohistan districts, the people of all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in protest rallies, holding placards and banners demanding the world and UN to take serious notice of the continued war crimes and brutalities committed by Israeli troops against unarmed Palestinians.

Despite different political ideologies, all the religious and political parties showed complete unity and solidarity with the oppressed Palestine's women and children who were bombed by Israeli war planes in a broad daylight besides their worshipping places including mosques were razed to ground having no regard for humanity and international laws.

In Peshawar, the major protest rally taken out by PTI workers was held in front of Press Club before marching on the Sher Shah Suri Road raising full-throated slogans such as stop genocide of Palestinians, bombing on women and children and human rights abuses in the held area.

The demonstrators, including representatives from PTI Youth and Women Wings, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rabia Basri, former Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan, along with thousands of party workers, strongly denounced barbarism of Israeli besides extra judicial killings of Palestinians.

PTI workers from across Peshawar District including local party leadership at Union Council and Tehsil levels condemned the Israeli onslaught.

The protesters chanted slogans such as "from river to the sea, Palestine will be free and International community should take notice of Israeli atrocities etc." Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri and former Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim addressed the charged rally and explained about the bleak situation in Palestine wherein the Israeli forces have brutally killed innocent children and disgraced women at the barrel of guns.

Former Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan said by targeting media in Palestine, Israeli forces had tried to hide their atrocities from being exposed to the world, but their nefarious designs was completely failed.

The JUIF had also staged a big protest rally that marched on GT Road and assembled at Suray Bridge Peshawar where JUIF leadership and workers expressed solidarity with oppressed Palestine and Kashmiris of IIOJK. Others political parties also staged rallies and protest demonstrations across KP.

The speakers said Pakistan had always stood by our brave Palestinians brothers and sisters and supported their justice struggle. The protesters were later peacefully dispersed.