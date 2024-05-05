KP people still await change: Azma Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are waiting for change for the last 10 years.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that condition of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa schools and hospitals was very poor.

Azma said instead of focusing on welfare of people, the KP government was afraid of performance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who was working very hard for betterment of people of the province.