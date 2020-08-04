KP people to hold rallies to mark Youm-e-Istehsal

The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, including the merged tribal districts, will mark the Youm-e-Istehsal on Wednesday to express sympathies and solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who have been under the military siege for the last one year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, including the merged tribal districts, will mark the Youm-e-Istehsal on Wednesday to express sympathies and solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who have been under the military siege for the last one year.

Rallies and walks will be held from D I Khan to Chitral and Khyber to Kohistan to denounce the illegal, immoral and unconstitutional action taken by the Modi government on August 5 last year to strip the IIOJK of its special status followed by the military siege.

Political and religious parties, civil society organizations and human rights activists and other segments of the society have planned protest rallies to condemn the illegal actions of Modi government.

The main protest rally in Peshawar will be taken out from the Civil Secretariat, which will culminate in front of the Provincial Assembly. Protests demonstrations will be staged in all the 35 districts.