PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :People of all walks of life here Monday night welcomed the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan about reduction of prices of petrol, diesel and electricity. Dr Muhammad Naeem, Assistant Professor Economics, University of Swabi told APP that the Prime Minister has provided a big relief to masses by reducing prices of the above commodities.

In a major relief to the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to reduce prices of diesel and petrol by Rs 10 per liter and electricity prices by Rs 5 per unit, he said and added, the economy was moving on right direction and GDP was growing in upward trajectory due to effective economic and monetary policies of the government Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer welcomed the Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement about reduction of prices of petroleum, diesel and electricity and termed it a significant relief to the masses.

He said, the Prime Minister's recent successful visits to China and Russia will have a far-reaching impact on out national economy.

Misal Khan said the Opposition should wait for 2023 General Elections and let the people should decide about the future of political parties and the government. He said the problems of the country cannot be addressed through long marches and sit-ins rather to be resolved through continuity of democratic process.

School teachers Riaz Khan, Pir Muhammad, transporter Khayam Khan and others also welcomed the reduction in prices of petroleum products and electricity and appreciated the Prime Minister for the substantial relief to masses despite global increase in prices of petroleum products.