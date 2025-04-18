KP Petroleum Dealers Association Praises Crackdown On Illegal Fuel Stations
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers Association, Gul Nawaz Khan Afridi on Friday lauded the provincial government for its ongoing crackdown on illegal petrol pumps.
Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Afridi expressed appreciation for Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Sarmad Salim, and all district administrations for their decisive action.
Afridi described the current operation as more effective and coordinated than the past efforts and emphasized the importance of continuing the campaign. He stated that while everyone in the country has the right to conduct business within the legal framework, those wishing to operate in the petroleum sector must fulfill all legal requirements.
He condemned the sale of illegal petroleum products, stating it is an unfair encroachment on the rights of legitimate dealers who have invested millions and met all regulatory standards.
Afridi warned that illegal fuel not only undermines lawful businesses and causes financial losses to the national exchequer but also poses serious risks to consumers' vehicle engines due to its poor quality.
CDA Life President Jan Alam Mehsud also applauded the government's efforts and called on commissioners in other regions to follow suit. He particularly urged for strict action against unauthorized fuel stations, commonly referred to as “Dhaba Stations,” in Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts.
Association President Akhtar Nawaz Khan echoed similar sentiments, urging a full-scale operation against makeshift petrol pumps, which he said are harmful to both the public and the government. Former Chairman Abdul Majid, Executive Member Faizullah Marwat, and other provincial leaders were also present at the press conference.
General Secretary Baizad ur Rehman highlighted the broader danger posed by illegal fuel sales, calling them a threat not just to licensed dealers but to public safety as well.
