KP Petroleum Dealers To Go On Strike From Nov 5

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:10 PM

KP petroleum dealers to go on strike from Nov 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Sarhad Petroleum Cartage and Dealers Khyber Paktkhunkhwa has decided to close filing station from November 5 till the government accept their demand of 6 percent margin for delears.

Office Secretary, Sarhad Petroleum Cartage and Dealers Khyber Paktkhunkhwa, Abid Jan told APP that the decision was taken in strike call given by the central executive body of All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association to increase dealers' margin.

He said the provincial association had also decided to act as per decision of the central command of dealers to to go on strike from November 5.

He said that main body would hold talks with government representatives to resolve the issue through dialogue, adding, they did not want to create any inconvenience for people.

