KP PHE minister directs action against water charges defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE), Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakeel Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities of the department to take action against the defaulters of water charges and schemes utilized for personal benefit.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting on ADP funded schemes at Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan and Timergara here on Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary PHE Department, Idrees Khan, Chief Engineer (North) Abdul Sami Khan and Chief Engineer (South) Abdul Latif Khan, the executive engineers of the concerned districts also attended the meeting.

He directed ensuring of merit and transparency in PHE department in any circumstances and expressed zero-tolerance for poor performing officers in the department.

He said that all matters including tendering system should be transparent and should be completed timely besides using quality materials.

He also directed legal proceeding against those who were causing delay in public welfare-oriented schemes.

The provincial minister also directed the higher authorities of the department for completion of recruitment process on all vacant and newly created vacancies to provide better service delivery and resolve public grievances on time.

He further directed transfer of poor performing officers to other sections of the department and feeling of the deficiency of staff on emergency basis.

The provincial minister also directed the Secretary PHE Department for formulation of an inquiry committee to take action against those involved in making illegal and additional payments or payments in incomplete schemes. He said it would be mandatory for all employees to dispatch phase-wise photos of the monitoring and reports.

He directed the technical section of the department to prepare an online application for monitoring progress on all schemes on daily basis to make the process further improved.

On this occasion, the provincial minister was informed that a total of 501 schemes were in progress in Bannu. Out of these schemes 440 were of electricity, 52 of solar energy and nine were of gravity projects.

It was informed that 65 percent work had been completed on schemes including water supply and sanitation, pressure pumps and other.