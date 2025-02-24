Open Menu

KP Plans Education Emergency Endowment Fund For Out-of-School Children

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had decided to establish the Chief Minister's Education Emergency Endowment Fund to support out-of-school children financially.

Provincial Education Minister Faisal Tarakai on Monday said the purpose of the endowment fund was to provide financial assistance to children who were not enrolled in schools and to bring them back into the education system through various initiatives.

Tarakai stated that work is underway for formal legislation to establish the Chief Minister’s Education Emergency Endowment Fund, and a bill will be passed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for this purpose.

As per the proposed legislation, a board will be formed to manage the fund. This board will consist of four members, including the Education Minister, the Education Secretary, and two other officials.

A budget of Rs. 3 billion will be allocated for the Education Emergency Endowment Fund, which will be used for out-of-school students and the Education Card initiative.

The Provincial Education Minister further emphasized that significant reforms are coming in the education sector in the near future.

