KP Plans To Generate 1400mw Electricity: Minister Shaukat Yousufzai

KP plans to generate 1400mw electricity: Minister Shaukat Yousufzai

Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousufzai has said that planning has been made to generate 1400 megawatt electricity in the province that would address the issue of electricity shortfall on permanent basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :

In a statement on Monday said the difference between KP's PTI government and others was that we believed in practical and hard work however he added the uplift projects initiated by the incumbent KP government would take some time to complete.

On completion, he said a tangle and positive change would take place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial government, he said, has planned in principle to generate further 1400 megawatt electricity for the province, after which, he added, our province would have sufficient electricity.

He lamented the previous regimes generated only 160 megawatt electricity for the province.

For the first time, he said PEDO was thoroughly inspecting ongoing projects on the ground adding spreading new transmission lines was a big achievement for the KP government.

The Minister said that under AGN Qazi Formula, the outstanding amount under the head of electricity would be obtained from the Center. He was of the view that had we not indulged in useless discussion of Kalabagh Dam, there would have been no issue of electricity shortage in the country today.

He further said that PTI was ready to sit with PMLN and PPP to talk on any issue however he added if these political parties were sincere; the country would not have faced such a situation.

