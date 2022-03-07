KP PMDA releases Rs320mln for affectees of North Waziristan, Khyber districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority has released a total of Rs320 million for affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan and Khyber districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority has released a total of Rs320 million for affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan and Khyber districts.

According to statement issued by office of Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain, the funds would be distributed to the registered affected families within the next two days by sending a message to their registered sim cards.

Under the package, each family would be given Rs 12000 to compensate for the financial crisis.

The amount would be distributed at the rate of Rs.12000 per month in those affected families, who were repatriated from Afghanistan while a ration allowance of Rs8000 per family would be distributed through sim cards.