Open Menu

KP PML-N Lawmakers Call On PM Shehbaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

KP PML-N lawmakers call on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation comprised Member of National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, and members of KP Assembly Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf.

In the meeting, the parliamentarians apprised the prime minister of the progress in the ongoing development projects in the province.

They also thanked the prime minister for extending the Federal Government's cooperation for timely completion of development projects in the KP province.

The parliamentarians lauded the prime minister for his prudent economic policies which brought in the economic stability.

The parliamentary delegation reiterated their cooperation to the government in its initiatives of public welfare.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Progress Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

30 minutes ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

33 minutes ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

22 hours ago
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

22 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

23 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan