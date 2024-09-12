KP PML-N lawmakers call on PM Shehbaz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation comprised Member of National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, and members of KP Assembly Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf.

In the meeting, the parliamentarians apprised the prime minister of the progress in the ongoing development projects in the province.

They also thanked the prime minister for extending the Federal Government's cooperation for timely completion of development projects in the KP province.

The parliamentarians lauded the prime minister for his prudent economic policies which brought in the economic stability.

The parliamentary delegation reiterated their cooperation to the government in its initiatives of public welfare.