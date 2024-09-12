KP PML-N Lawmakers Call On PM Shehbaz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The delegation comprised Member of National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, and members of KP Assembly Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf.
In the meeting, the parliamentarians apprised the prime minister of the progress in the ongoing development projects in the province.
They also thanked the prime minister for extending the Federal Government's cooperation for timely completion of development projects in the KP province.
The parliamentarians lauded the prime minister for his prudent economic policies which brought in the economic stability.
The parliamentary delegation reiterated their cooperation to the government in its initiatives of public welfare.
Recent Stories
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Killer of cop eliminated by Bannu police within hours2 minutes ago
-
BISE Swat announces intermediate results 20242 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif terms CM KP statement of holding dialogue with Afghanistan attack on federation2 minutes ago
-
Conjunctivitis cases on spike in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to hero of September 1965 war Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed12 minutes ago
-
Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations start in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Man killed in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Tank administration organizes Qirrat, Naat competitions22 minutes ago
-
Senate session starts with Chairman Senate in chair22 minutes ago
-
AIOU students to be included in PM’s Laptop Scheme: NA assured22 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive legal reforms package on card to ensure speedy, inexpensive justice: NA told22 minutes ago
-
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain30 minutes ago