KP: PML-N to observe Wednesday as day of thanks

The residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will observe Wednesday as a day of thanks, expressing gratitude and offering special prayers to thank Allah for the exoneration of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, said Secretary-General PML-N, KP, Murtaza Javed Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will observe Wednesday as a day of thanks, expressing gratitude and offering special prayers to thank Allah for the exoneration of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, said Secretary-General PML-N, KP, Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

He mentioned that his leader, Nawaz has been vindicated in the third Al Azazia reference as well.

Having pleaded his case to Allah,Nawaz is now among the people today. He questioned the whereabouts of the arrogant person, referring to Imran Khan.

He emphasized that the murder of justice is a grave crime, and the public will seek revenge through votes from those who jeopardize the country's future. How can someone who establishes new records of theft be considered honest and trustworthy? Abbasi said adding that “Fitna Khan” will inevitably have to answer for the 190 million Pounds.