KP PMS officers visit Commissioner Office Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood chaired an introductory briefing session for 28 provincial PMS officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at his office on Tuesday.

The session aimed to familiarize the officers with various administrative processes and initiatives in Lahore division.

During the briefing, the Commissioner welcomed the officers and provided an overview of the coordination mechanisms between departments at the division level. He highlighted the Punjab government’s new programs designed to improve urban services and informed the officers about key initiatives such as Lahore's development projects, Clean Punjab, price checking, KPIs, and socio-economic registration.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza briefed the officers on efforts to eliminate encroachments, set up model markets for street vendors, and relocate slum dwellers.

Babar Sahabuddin, CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), discussed the challenges and performance targets related to cleanliness and the Clean Punjab initiative.

Additional DG LDA Dr. Mujtaba Bhurwana briefed the officers on private and regular housing societies and one-window services offered to the public for their convenience.

Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood also discussed preparations for major events in Lahore, including the Tri-Cricket Series, Horse and Cattle Show, Champions Trophy, and CPA Regional Conferences. He emphasized the ongoing crackdown on encroachments and efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

At the end of the session, the Commissioner presented shields to the senior officers responsible for managing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inland Study Tour.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, Additional Commissioners Abdul Salam Arif and Hamid Mehmood Malhi, Additional DG LDA Dr. Mujtaba Bhurwana, and officers from WASA, MCL, C&W, PHA, and LWMC. District Commissioners also participated via video link.