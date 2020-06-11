UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP PMSA Assures Cooperation To Government In Fight Against Corona

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:28 AM

KP PMSA assures cooperation to government in fight against corona

The cabinet meeting of Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association (PMSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Wednesday assured its full cooperation to KP government in fight against coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The cabinet meeting of Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association (PMSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Wednesday assured its full cooperation to KP government in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by provincial president of the association, Habib Khan, Chairman, Muhammad Farooq, General Secretary Shafiq Ahmad and office bearers.

The meeting discussed matters including upgrdation of paramedics, shuhda package and provision of protective gear to health workers.

Association's Provincial President also informed the progress being made so far on demands and thanked KP health minister for his assurance to implement upgradation.

The meeting also demanded authorities to ensure provision of protective material to paramedics and health workers and announce a package for workers who died on duty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Progress Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Down 0.4-0.5% Amid Wea ..

3 minutes ago

France's Macron Sees Racism as Disease Affecting A ..

3 minutes ago

16-year old Haris Ahmad of Pakistan to address Glo ..

3 minutes ago

22-bed corona Rescue ward set up at Emergency Serv ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.