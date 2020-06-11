KP PMSA assures cooperation to government in fight against corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The cabinet meeting of Pakistan Paramedical Staff Association (PMSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Wednesday assured its full cooperation to KP government in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by provincial president of the association, Habib Khan, Chairman, Muhammad Farooq, General Secretary Shafiq Ahmad and office bearers.

The meeting discussed matters including upgrdation of paramedics, shuhda package and provision of protective gear to health workers.

Association's Provincial President also informed the progress being made so far on demands and thanked KP health minister for his assurance to implement upgradation.

The meeting also demanded authorities to ensure provision of protective material to paramedics and health workers and announce a package for workers who died on duty.