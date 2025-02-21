Open Menu

KP Police Acquires Advanced Armored Vehicles To Combat Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

KP police acquires advanced armored vehicles to combat terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has acquired state of the art B7 protection level armored personnel carriers (APCs)to bolster the fight against terrorism and ensure public safety.

A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in Peshawar on 19th February 2025 to showcase and inspect the newly procured vehicles.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hamid, personally drove one of the armored vehicles and evaluated its operational capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to enhancing the police force’s operational efficiency and safeguarding the lives of its personnel. “The provision of these advanced APCs is a testament to our resolve to combat terrorism and ensure peace in the region,” he stated.

The B7 protection level APCs are designed to withstand high-velocity rifle rounds, including sniper fire, and are highly resistant to explosions.

These vehicles have already been deployed in high-risk districts such as Khyber, North Waziristan, and Kurram, with an additional 10 APCs set to be distributed across the province.

The KP government has been actively equipping the police force with modern weaponry, bulletproof vehicles, and other essential gear to tackle the challenges posed by terrorism.

The Inspector General highlighted that the training of police personnel is also being intensified to ensure they are well-prepared to handle emerging threats.

DIG Telecommunications and DIG Headquarters were also present at the ceremony, underscoring the collective efforts of the police force to strengthen security measures in the province.

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

21 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

36 minutes ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

36 minutes ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

51 minutes ago
 UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

2 hours ago
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

3 hours ago
 ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

3 hours ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan