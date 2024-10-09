KP police always deal challenging situation in befitting manner: RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sher Akbar on Wednesday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had the full capacity to deal with all kinds of challenging situations.

He expressed these views while addressing the 81st Passing Out Parade of police recruits in Police Training school as chief guest.

With the experience of terrorism, he said the KP police had become the guarantor of peace and always given toothless answers to anti-social elements.

Standard training was the basic unit for the professional performance of the forces in the field, the RPO added.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar Khan, Director, Police Training School, Fazal Dad attended the passing out parade.

SP Training, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Huqam Khan, SP City Kohat, Farooq Zaman, SP Special Branch, Safdar Khan and other local police officials were also present.

The RPO said the pass out recruits after completing your basic training, were going to be a part of a brave police force whose brave men had made a golden history through their blood.

The KP police had fulfilled its duties to protect the people in challenging geographical conditions, he added.

Therefore, use the knowledge and experience gained from this training institution in practical life for the better interest of the people and create more facilities for people while ensuring the protection of basic human rights in field work.

Director, Police Training School, Fazal Dad said that thousands of police officers were engaged in the service of the country and the nation after receiving training from this training institute which was established in 1975.

During the ceremony, 242 policemen who were passed out took oath of loyalty to the country and the nation and performed their duties very gracefully.

Honorary shields were distributed among the police recruits who achieved prominent positions in various fields of training.

APP/azq/378