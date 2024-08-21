KP Police (Amendment) Bill 2024 published as Act

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police (Amendment) Bill 2024 has been published as an Act of Provincial Legislatur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police (Amendment) Bill 2024 has been published as an Act of Provincial Legislature.

The bill was published after getting assent of KP Governor and KP Assembly, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.