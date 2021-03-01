UrduPoint.com
KP Police Approves SOPs For Career Planning Of Former Levy, Khassadar Staffers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:16 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Monday approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for career planning of all former Levy and Khassadar staffers, para military forces, performing duty in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Monday approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for career planning of all former Levy and Khassadar staffers, para military forces, performing duty in merged districts.

According to notification of KP Police issued here, all the former staffer of Levy and Khassadar force have been made confirm from the date of joining of their respective para military force.

The approval was granted in light of recommendations made by a committee for chalking out services rules.

These staffers will get promotion in accordance with lists A, B, C, D, E and F, adds the notification. However, seniority of the inducted levies and khasaddar will be decided under article 6 of KP Police Merger Rule 2019.

For induction of female police forces in merged districts relaxation will be made in recruitment rules keeping in mind ground reality in the region.

Appointment of heirs of martyred police officials in merged districts will be made in accordance with the recommendation of concerned DPO, notification added.

