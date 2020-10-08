KP Police arrest 15223 POs, kills 149 absconders; recovered 15170Kg narcotics

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have arrested a total 15223 proclaimed offenders, killed 149 absconders during clash and recovered 15170 kilogram narcotics across the province during current year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have arrested a total 15223 proclaimed offenders, killed 149 absconders during clash and recovered 15170 kilogram narcotics across the province during current year.

This was informed during a video-link meeting chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi which was held to review the nine-month performance of the police department.

The meeting was told that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police also took firm action against drug dealers and recovered 17151 kilogram drugs were recovered including 15170.234 kg hashish, 812.839 kg heroin, 1019.200 kg opium, 150,896 kg ice and 31470 bottles of liquor.

The Police also seized 1660 rifles, 4965 shotguns, 27608 cartridges, 1075044 Kalashnikovs, 360 Kalakov and 164 hand grenades from the possession of anti-state elements during different operations.

On this occasion, the IGP was informed that during the last nine months, 8795 search and strike operations were carried out against anti-state elements under the National Action Plan and arrested 38639 outlaws and 14936 weapons and 320698 cartridges were recovered from their possessions.

Similarly 148865 houses and 52333 hotels were checked while 6751 and 845 cases were registered against them for violation.

During the snap check, 49430 suspects were arrested and 9,184 weapons and 229,749 rounds of ammunition were recovered. Meanwhile, 49 FIRs were also registered under the Foreign Act against 59 Afghans, who were residing illegally or having no proper documents.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Sanaullah Abbasi expressed his satisfaction over police performance and directed the police officials to intensify the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, and notorious criminals so that the dream of building a prosperous society free from crime could be established.

In another meeting of the 56th Police Policy board was held wherein Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presided over here at the Central Police Office, Peshawar. The meeting directed the concerned senior police officers to immediately implement the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding promotion and seniority of police force.