KP police arrest 29,823 criminals during strike & search operations

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have conducted over six thousand strike & search operations under National Action Plan (NAP) and arrested 29,823 criminals during current calendar year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have conducted over six thousand strike & search operations under National Action Plan (NAP) and arrested 29,823 criminals during current Calendar year.

This was told to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi during a video-link conference with Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of the province. The conference discussed law and order and police reforms for bringing further improvement in service delivery of the force.

The conference was told that during search and strike operation, the police have also recovered 8642 arms and 289,615 cartridges from the possession of arrested criminals.

Similarly, 103,298 houses and 33,792 hotels were also checked and on violation 4631 and 517 cases were registered respectively. Furthermore, 29,351 suspects were arrested during snap checking at 31,396 locations and 6442 arms and 243,332 cartridges were recovered.

During the same period 447 illegal Afghan nationals were also taken into custody and 422 FIRs were registered under Foreign Act against them.

Similarly, 397 persons were arrested over illegal use of load speaker and 405 persons arrested. 14,413 bus stations were also checked and 16 cases were filed against the violators.

The conference was also told in detailed about action taken against narcotics and huge cache of the contrabands including heroin powder, hashish, opium, ice drug and liquor were also recovered during current calendar year.

In operation against illegal weapons, the conference was told that 823 rifles, 2689 shotguns, 15267 pistols, 828,922 pistols, 1172 kalashnikoves, 186 kalakovs, 18 hand-grenades, 40 stin guns, 2 rocket launders, 30310 detonators, 2057 dynamites, two bombs were recovered from 13,886 accused were arrested.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated police actions taken under NAP and directed the participants of the conference to remain in close liaison with other law-enforcement agencies to take stern action against those creating hurdles in the journey towards peace and progress in the province.