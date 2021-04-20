KP Police arrest 430 suspects including 5 most wanted terrorists

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have arrested 430 suspects including five most wanted terrorists carrying head money of Rs 26.5 million in 359 information based operations conducted during last two months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have arrested 430 suspects including five most wanted terrorists carrying head money of Rs 26.5 million in 359 information based operations conducted during last two months.

This was told during a meeting held here at Central Police Office (CPO) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in the chair on Tuesday.

Commandant Elite Force, Additional IGP HQRs, DIG Inquiry & Inspection, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, DIG Special Branch, DIG Investigation, DIG CTD attended the meeting while all Regional Police Officers participated via video link from their respective regions.

In the meeting, the IGP was thoroughly briefed about the steps taken for prevention of extremism and terrorism, proscribed organizations under the National Action Plan (NAP).

Besides, 44 most wanted and 46 high profile terrorists have also been arrested. The IGP was further informed that during this period nine terrorists were killed in various police encounters.

In his briefing, the CTD DIG also informed that due to scientific investigations and professionalism of his department, 05 terrorists were awarded 70 years sentences from anti-terrorism counts as well as fine to the tune of Rs 97.4 million.

The IGP was also informed that during this period a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered which included 31004 detonators, 6382 rounds, 2263 kg explosive materials, 1911 dynamites, 25 hand grenades, two SMGs, seven RPGs and eight rifles of different bores.

While referring to the action taken under NAP, the IGP was informed that during the last two months a total of 2138 search and strike operations were conducted in which 10541 criminals were arrested and 2906 arms and 163903 cartridges were recovered.

In these operations, 34688 houses and 11071 hotels were checked and on violation 2011 and 230 cases were registered respectively.

Likewise, 9870 snap checking were conducted during which 10250 suspects were taken into police custody and 2345 arms and 35593 ammunition were recovered. Also, 250 illegal Afghans were detained for not having legal documents and 240 cases were registered against them under Foreign Act.

The IGP was also updated that on misuse of loudspeaker a total of 153 cases were registered and 155 persons were taken into police custody. Likewise 4874 bus stations were also checked and on violation 6 cases were registered.

Addressing on the occasion, the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the well planned strategy and result-oriented effective steps adopted against terrorists and out laws for maintenance of law and order in the province.

The IGP also directed the police high ups to keep close vigil on proscribed organizations and anti-state elements and pre-empt and prevent the nefarious designs of the terrorists with the active support and coordination of other law enforcing agencies.

They were further directed to ensure quick dispensation of justice and prompt solution of the public problems and put an effective end to the growing intolerance and extremism in the society.

The IGP also took strong exception of brandishing of arms particularly of private body guards and vehicles using police colour and lights and directed the participants to launch a crackdown against them and send their progress report in this connection to CPO at the earliest.