KP Police arrest 806 terrorists, shot 196 dead in encounters during 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have arrested 806 terrorists including 90 those carrying head money while 196 were shot dead in encounters during the outgoing Calendar year, said the annual performance report of the force issued here on Friday.

The provincial police during the year 2022 have arrested 62 kidnappers wanted in connection with the cases of kidnapping for ransom. During the year a total of 81 incidents of extortion occurred and 158 extortionists have been brought into the court of justice.

Similarly, the force also upheld its tradition of battling against terrorists and sacrificed their lives to protect the people from terrorism. As many as 1877 searches and strike operations were conducted in Malakand Division while 478 intelligence-based operations were also conducted.

During these operations, several terrorist commanders have been eliminated and elements wanted in connection with militancy and extortionists were arrested. 18 check posts were established on the hilltops to prevent the movement of terrorists.

Similarly, a total of 20601 search and strike operations were conducted under the National Action Plan (NAP) and a huge number of 129637 suspects taken into custody while 22416 different kinds of weapons and 511447 cartridges were taken into official possession.

Furthermore, 356958 houses were checked and 11604 FIRs were registered over the lack of filing tenancy rent form and 1196 FIRs were registered against hotels for lack of guests' verification. Similarly, 120459 suspects were arrested during 79940 snap checkings across the province and 15786 numbers of various weapons and 433786 cartridges were also recovered from them.

The provincial police have also made breakthroughs in operations against narcotics through Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) have carried out successful operations against narcotics sellers and recovered 903.645 kilograms of ice drug, 1279.431 kilograms of heroin, 18841.834 kilograms of hashish, 1381.3 kilograms opium and 12883.52 liters of liquor.