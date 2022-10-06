KP Police 'assault' on teachers 'condemnable & shameful': Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the assault and pelting of stones on the teachers by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in Peshawar was "condemnable and shameful".

"Imran Khan, who seeks Haqeeqi Azadi under the guise of so-called conspiracy, is stoning the teachers in KP on demanding salaries," she said in a news statement.

The teachers were bemoaning Imran Khan' economic revolution, which had been imposed on the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for last eight years, she added.

Marriyum said the teachers held the Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom) march at the Peshawar Assembly Chowk to get rid of Imran Khan's "fascism and tyranny". The payment of salaries and pension to the working and retired government employees in KP had been stopped on the orders of Imran Khan, she claimed.

"A liar and conspirator" Imran Khan intended to descend on the Federal Capital, but did not want peaceful teachers to exercise their right to protest, she regretted.