KP police budget for FY 2020-21 at final stages

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police is about to finalize the budget for fiscal year (FY) 2020-21 as per demand and requirements of each police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police is about to finalize the budget for fiscal year (FY) 2020-21 as per demand and requirements of each police station.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, talking to the media here on Wednesday, said the provincial government had delegated the "financial powers" to the station house officers (SHOs) and the budget was being prepared in the light of the decision.

He said each police station would get the budget as per its demand and the SHO would manage to run the financial affairs of the police station within the resources.

The police chief said the government had also approved appointments of 500 accountants at police stations that would be made through the public service commission.

Appreciating the decision of government on 'drawing and disbursing' powers of SHOs, he said it would put a far reaching effect on the performance of police force.

He said this initiative would resolve the issues of each police station amicably. Suggestion to increase funds under the heads of investigation and patrolling had also been floated so that the performance of the two fields could also be improved, he added.

The IGP said the police department was working to strengthen and operationalize the Public Safety Commission and Regional Complaint Commission under KP Police Act 2017, adding that work on merger of Malakand Levis into KP police was also underway.

He said KP police was taking pragmatic measures against criminals and anti-state elements in Malakand areas and in recent crackdowns various target killers were apprehended.

Regarding coronavirus, he said 171 police officials had fallen prey to the coronavirus and out of them 50 had been recovered so far.