Open Menu

KP Police Chief Visits Kohat, Vows To Boost Counter-terrorism Efforts

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 11:52 PM

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed on Friday visited Kohat, where he was warmly welcomed by a well-equipped police contingent

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed on Friday visited Kohat, where he was warmly welcomed by a well-equipped police contingent.

During his visit, IGP Hameed chaired a high-level meeting to discuss crime eradication, terrorism eradication, and law and order in the region.

Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat briefed the IGP on the current situation in Kohat, after which Hameed urged participants to utilize all resources to counter terrorism, protect citizens, and maintain government writ and stability of peace.

He also emphasized the importance of addressing the welfare of police personnel and resolving the problems faced by youth in the region.

Hameed stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has been significantly impacted by the war against terrorism and that it is essential to resolve the problems and difficulties faced by police personnel. He also stressed the need to build trust between the public and the police, highlighting that they can work together to achieve set targets against criminals.

The IGP directed police officials to prioritize public matters and also attended the Kurram Jirga at the Commissioner House in Kohat.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan ..

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..

1 minute ago
 PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: ..

PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui

7 minutes ago
 Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects ..

Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui

7 minutes ago
 'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insist ..

'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA

38 minutes ago
 War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survi ..

War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official

21 minutes ago
PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urg ..

PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support

20 minutes ago
 Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champi ..

Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champions sharing

20 minutes ago
 600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily ..

600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food P ..

1 hour ago
 Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Betw ..

Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Between Thailand and Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 ACP election to be held on February 2

ACP election to be held on February 2

19 minutes ago
 AIOU to hold awareness walk in Mirpur on Feb 3

AIOU to hold awareness walk in Mirpur on Feb 3

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan