KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed on Friday visited Kohat, where he was warmly welcomed by a well-equipped police contingent

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed on Friday visited Kohat, where he was warmly welcomed by a well-equipped police contingent.

During his visit, IGP Hameed chaired a high-level meeting to discuss crime eradication, terrorism eradication, and law and order in the region.

Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat briefed the IGP on the current situation in Kohat, after which Hameed urged participants to utilize all resources to counter terrorism, protect citizens, and maintain government writ and stability of peace.

He also emphasized the importance of addressing the welfare of police personnel and resolving the problems faced by youth in the region.

Hameed stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has been significantly impacted by the war against terrorism and that it is essential to resolve the problems and difficulties faced by police personnel. He also stressed the need to build trust between the public and the police, highlighting that they can work together to achieve set targets against criminals.

The IGP directed police officials to prioritize public matters and also attended the Kurram Jirga at the Commissioner House in Kohat.

APP/azq/378