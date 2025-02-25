KP Police committed to defeat terrorism once again: IGP Zulfiqar Hameed

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed Tuesday has reiterated the police force's resolve to defeat terrorism once again, emphasizing that defeat will be the destiny of miscreants. He encouraged police personnel to adopt hard work and honesty as their guiding principles, assuring them that success would follow.

Addressing a gathering of police officers and personnel from the Hazara region at Abbottabad Police Lines, the IGP highlighted the importance of public cooperation in realizing the dream of a peaceful society.

He urged the police force to work alongside the public to maintain law and order. The gathering was attended by officers and personnel from all units of the Hazara region, including Elite Force, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Frontier Reserve Police (FRP), Traffic, and Special Branch.

The children of martyrs from the region were also present. Senior police officials, including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Region Nasir Mehmood Satti and District Police Officers from Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Lower Kohistan, and Upper Kohistan, were in attendance.

IGP Zulfiqar Hameed lauded the bravery of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, recalling how the valiant personnel had previously confronted terrorists head-on, even with limited resources and outdated weaponry, and defeated them comprehensively. He urged the police to remain vigilant against the malicious tactics of miscreants and once again inflict a humiliating defeat on them.

He emphasized his mission of transforming the province into a cradle of peace and urged the police force to win public trust by taking strict action against terrorists and other criminals while promoting community policing. “Police duty is akin to worship,” The IGP stated, urging personnel to meet public expectations through hard work and honesty, assuring them that Allah would grant them success at every step.

Zulfiqar Hameed also highlighted that all available resources are being utilized to enhance the operational capabilities of the force and improve working conditions. During the gathering, police officers and personnel presented their individual and collective issues. IGP Hameed attentively listened to their concerns, issuing on-the-spot orders for the resolution of some issues while seeking immediate reports from relevant authorities on others.

Later, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed chaired a meeting of officers at the Regional Police Office. During the meeting, RPO Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti provided a detailed briefing on the region's political and social situation, as well as crime statistics.

The IGP emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security in the region and reiterated the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to protect the lives and property of the citizens.