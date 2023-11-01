Open Menu

KP Police Committed To End Terrorism From Country: IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Inspector General (IG) of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akhtar Hayat Khan here Wednesday said that the police committed to end terrorism from country.

Every possible effort to sabotage the peace process would be thwarted, he said.

"The restoration of peace and security is the top priority of the police. The police will utilize all available means and capabilities to safeguard the lives and property of the public," he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level police conference at the Range Office in DI Khan.

He said, "Anti-social elements that aim to spread terrorism and create instability through insurgency in the country are trying to undermine it, and it is our collective responsibility to defeat these attempts."

"We will give a terror-free country to the coming generations. To counter elements in society who are enemies of peace, we must awaken public awareness and defeat terrorism".

Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Dera Naseer Mahmood Satti and other relevant officials briefed the IGP in detail regarding the security situation, security matters, and terrorism.

The IGP took an individual review of terrorist incidents in the region and directed the police authorities to monitor the movement of terrorists and take stringent measures to apprehend and eliminate elements that disrupt peace.

"The restoration of peace and security is the police's top priority, and the public should not give terrorists any opportunity in their areas," he emphasized.

"All stakeholders to ensure strict vigilance over the miscreants individuals through public cooperation and focus on all security and public safety matters so that the environment of peace is established, and public trust in the police is maintained," he urged.

