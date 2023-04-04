Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

KP Police Committed To Wipe Out Terrorism, Extremism: IGP

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 12:00 PM

KP police committed to wipe out terrorism, extremism: IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan on Tuesday paid tribute to the courage and bravery of the policemen who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Tapi area, district Kohat the other night.

He said the sacrifices of police officials would not go in vain and soon the perpetrators would be brought to justice, adding that such a cowardly attack could not shake the resolve of KP police to eliminate terrorism and extremism from the province.

"The sacrifice of every martyr gives a new resolve to the police force to fight the menace of terrorism more vigorously," the IGP remarked.

He said being a Muslim, attaining the status of martyrdom in the holy month of Ramazan was a great achievement.

The IGP reiterated the resolve of KP police to protect the motherland from evil eyes at any cost.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kohat Muslim From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 in ..

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 injured

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police launches second &#039;Most Noble ..

Abu Dhabi Police launches second &#039;Most Noble Number&#039; auction to suppor ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.