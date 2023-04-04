KP police committed to wipe out terrorism, extremism: IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan on Tuesday paid tribute to the courage and bravery of the policemen who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Tapi area, district Kohat the other night.

He said the sacrifices of police officials would not go in vain and soon the perpetrators would be brought to justice, adding that such a cowardly attack could not shake the resolve of KP police to eliminate terrorism and extremism from the province.

"The sacrifice of every martyr gives a new resolve to the police force to fight the menace of terrorism more vigorously," the IGP remarked.

He said being a Muslim, attaining the status of martyrdom in the holy month of Ramazan was a great achievement.

The IGP reiterated the resolve of KP police to protect the motherland from evil eyes at any cost.