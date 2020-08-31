KP police deserve appreciation for foolproof Muharram-ul-Haram security: IGP

Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday while commending the police role in providing foolproof security to mourners during first ten day of Muharram-ul-Haram in the province, said our police deserve appreciation for making cogent efforts for peaceful holding of mourning processions and majalis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday while commending the police role in providing foolproof security to mourners during first ten day of Muharram-ul-Haram in the province, said our police deserve appreciation for making cogent efforts for peaceful holding of mourning processions and majalis.

In a brief press talk with the media, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi said despite threats of terror attacks police succeeded in frustrating the nefarious designs of anti-state elements and no untoward incident was reported during first Ashra of Muharram.

He said intelligence-based operations helped a lot in taking preemptive actions against the anti-state elements and frustrating their negative objectives.

He said in two major actions miscreants were arrested from Charsadda and Matani area of Peshawar who were planning attacks on Muharram gatherings.

These groups were also involved in extortion on instructions of their ring leaders adding we have so far detected 80 calls for demand of extortion money from Afghanistan.