Open Menu

KP Police Develops 'mobile App' For Security In General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 07:37 PM

KP police develops 'mobile app' for security in general elections

Deputy Inspector General Information Technology (DIG IT) Irfan Tariq said on Thursday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), police had developed a 'mobile application' for security in the general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General Information Technology (DIG IT) Irfan Tariq said on Thursday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), police had developed a 'mobile application' for security in the general elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that mobile app has been prepared regarding the security for forthcoming elections.

He said that all monitoring would be done in the City Police Office (CPO), District Police Office

(DPO), and Regional Police Office (RPO), on the election day.

Irfan Tariq said that mapping of the entire province has been completed in the mobile app includes various features including emergency alert, go online, notification alert and health facilities. Apart from this, he said the mobile app also includes the feature of audio and video calls. Police personnel will use body camera at 137 hotspots in the provincial areas,

he added.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Mobile Alert All From

Recent Stories

Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classe ..

Su announces beginning of Bachelor's degree classes

7 minutes ago
 Statistical review of National Women’s T20 Tourn ..

Statistical review of National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24

5 minutes ago
 Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in ..

Persecution of religious minorities at its peak in India under Modi

5 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to address public gathering in Faisal ..

Nawaz Sharif to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Friday: Sheikh Ejaz

5 minutes ago
 Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolution ..

Resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions stressed

5 minutes ago
 Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in ..

Pak taekwondo athletes training camp concludes in Sharjah

15 minutes ago
Kashmir Solidarity Day event organised

Kashmir Solidarity Day event organised

5 minutes ago
 RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations

RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations

10 minutes ago
 Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit Baltistan

Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit Baltistan

10 minutes ago
 Agriculture official says plan ready to increase p ..

Agriculture official says plan ready to increase per acre produce

10 minutes ago
 Hazara police finalize security, logistical prepar ..

Hazara police finalize security, logistical preparations for election 2024

10 minutes ago
 EPA converts 1985kgs confiscated plastic bags into ..

EPA converts 1985kgs confiscated plastic bags into green benches, planters: DG E ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan