KP Police Develops 'mobile App' For Security In General Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 07:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General Information Technology (DIG IT) Irfan Tariq said on Thursday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), police had developed a 'mobile application' for security in the general elections.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that mobile app has been prepared regarding the security for forthcoming elections.
He said that all monitoring would be done in the City Police Office (CPO), District Police Office
(DPO), and Regional Police Office (RPO), on the election day.
Irfan Tariq said that mapping of the entire province has been completed in the mobile app includes various features including emergency alert, go online, notification alert and health facilities. Apart from this, he said the mobile app also includes the feature of audio and video calls. Police personnel will use body camera at 137 hotspots in the provincial areas,
he added.
