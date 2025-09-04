KP Police Digitizes Entire Force With New HR System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has launched a major initiative to modernize its structure by digitizing
its entire human resources system.
According to a statement from the Central Police Office, a new application named the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) has been developed to fully digitize the service records of all police personnel.
This comprehensive system will make details of all postings and transfers traceable. It will also include complete digital records of recruitment, retirements, promotions, training, and disciplinary actions. The shift to a digital format is designed to bring greater transparency and convenience to administrative affairs.
A key feature highlighted by the Central Police Office is the system's ability to identify ghost employees, a measure expected to improve the overall integrity and performance of the police force. This step is seen as crucial for aligning the provincial police with modern-era requirements and resolving long-standing administrative challenges.
The initiative will allow the police administration to manage personnel data more effectively and promptly. Officials stated that this modernization is ultimately intended to enable provision of better services to the public.
