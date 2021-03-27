UrduPoint.com
KP Police Directed To Probe Transgender's Public Abuse Incident

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 12:57 AM

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Lal Chan Malhi on Friday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to investigate the public abusing of a eunuch at gunpoint in Peshawar

Taking notice of the shameful incident, Malhi in a letter directed KP police to probe the matter - identify the accused involved in the deplorable incident and submit the report to the Ministry of Human Rights.

More Stories From Pakistan

