KP Police Distributes Rs40mln Among Heirs Of Martyred Personnel

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 08:23 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Abdul Samad Khan on Friday distributed cheques worth more than Rs 40 million among families of martyred police personnel

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Abdul Samad Khan on Friday distributed cheques worth more than Rs 40 million among families of martyred police personnel.

In this connection, a cheque distribution ceremony was held at DPO Office at Khar. DPO distributed cheques Rs 10 million each among heirs of Waqifullah Shaheed, Jahangir Shaheed, Abdul Hayyan Shaheed and Siraj Shaheed.

In addition, the families of Syed Maroof Jan, Liaqat Khan, Amir Mohammad, Amanullah and Noorul Bayan were given checks worth Rs. 900,000 each.

Similarly, the cheques amounting to Rs 100,000 each were given to Shaukatullah and Mahmood Jan. Both received critical injuries during militants' attack.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that blood of martyrs would never be wasted and those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty would be remembered in golden words.

