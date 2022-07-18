KP Police finalise arrangements for Police Martyrs Day

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari on Monday chaired a meeting to finalise arrangments for observing August 4 as Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari on Monday chaired a meeting to finalise arrangments for observing August 4 as Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day).

The meeting decided that functions regarding Police Martyrs Day would be organized under strict Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) at every district level and heirs of martyrs would be invited to them. Martyrs camps would also be held in all districts where their photos and life sketches will be displayed, besides a camp for documentary/video camp regarding martyrs.

Billboards and banners would also be displayed at all important spots of the city with inscriptions of the Names and photos of the martyrs. Declamation contests would be held in training schools and police college, Hangu. Blood donation camps would be organized in the police line of each district wherein all rank officers including seniors will donate blood.

Local level literary and social organizations would arrange Mushairas while Peace Walks would also be staged in collaboration with civil society and educational institutions.

The morning of August 4 in all training centres and police lines will begin with recitation from Holy Qur'an, followed by placing of wreaths on the graves of all martyrs of police and guard of honour.

Local clerics would highlight the philosophy of martyrdom in islam and sacrifices of the police. A special parade would also be held in memory of police martyrs in the police line of every district while RPO/DPO will themselves inspect the parade.

Soon after dusk (Maghrib) prayers, a function of the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police would be held in every district while a central function would be conducted in Peshawar Police Line.

During the function, the martyrs of police will be paid tributes and their families will be presented bouquets of flowers and gifts. Moreover, print and electronic media would also publish special additions and broadcast special programmes.