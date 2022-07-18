UrduPoint.com

KP Police Finalise Arrangements For Police Martyrs Day

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 08:57 PM

KP Police finalise arrangements for Police Martyrs Day

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari on Monday chaired a meeting to finalise arrangments for observing August 4 as Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari on Monday chaired a meeting to finalise arrangments for observing August 4 as Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day).

The meeting decided that functions regarding Police Martyrs Day would be organized under strict Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) at every district level and heirs of martyrs would be invited to them. Martyrs camps would also be held in all districts where their photos and life sketches will be displayed, besides a camp for documentary/video camp regarding martyrs.

Billboards and banners would also be displayed at all important spots of the city with inscriptions of the Names and photos of the martyrs. Declamation contests would be held in training schools and police college, Hangu. Blood donation camps would be organized in the police line of each district wherein all rank officers including seniors will donate blood.

Local level literary and social organizations would arrange Mushairas while Peace Walks would also be staged in collaboration with civil society and educational institutions.

The morning of August 4 in all training centres and police lines will begin with recitation from Holy Qur'an, followed by placing of wreaths on the graves of all martyrs of police and guard of honour.

Local clerics would highlight the philosophy of martyrdom in islam and sacrifices of the police. A special parade would also be held in memory of police martyrs in the police line of every district while RPO/DPO will themselves inspect the parade.

Soon after dusk (Maghrib) prayers, a function of the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police would be held in every district while a central function would be conducted in Peshawar Police Line.

During the function, the martyrs of police will be paid tributes and their families will be presented bouquets of flowers and gifts. Moreover, print and electronic media would also publish special additions and broadcast special programmes.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Hangu August Media All From Blood

Recent Stories

Situation With Gas Supplies Causes Most Concerns i ..

Situation With Gas Supplies Causes Most Concerns in EU - Borrell

44 seconds ago
 Putin, Erdogan to discuss Ukraine grain export mec ..

Putin, Erdogan to discuss Ukraine grain export mechanisms in Iran: Kremlin

47 seconds ago
 Miftah assures pharmaceutical stakeholders of reso ..

Miftah assures pharmaceutical stakeholders of resolving their issues

48 seconds ago
 South Korea Extends Travel Ban to Ukraine, Several ..

South Korea Extends Travel Ban to Ukraine, Several Regions of Belarus, Russia - ..

50 seconds ago
 Cowardly actions can't demoralize Pakistan Army, n ..

Cowardly actions can't demoralize Pakistan Army, nation: Samina Zehri

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of renowned German scho ..

Bilawal grieves over death of renowned German scholar, Professor Dr. Michael Jan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.