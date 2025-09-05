Open Menu

KP Police Foil Terror Plot In Kohat; Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for eliminating two Khawarij terrorists in a successful operation in Kohat.

In a statement, the minister said the timely action of the police thwarted a major terror plot and brought the terrorists to a disgraceful end. “The police bravely confronted the Khawarij terrorists and foiled their nefarious designs,” he remarked.

Naqvi paid glowing tribute to Sub-Inspector Tahir Nawaz and Constable Muhammad Ali, who embraced martyrdom during the encounter. He also expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families, vowing that the sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are on the front line in the war against terrorism, and their brave sons have rendered everlasting sacrifices for the nation,” the minister said.

