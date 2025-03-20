KP Police Foil Terrorist Attack On Bannu Checkpoint, Praised For Bravery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police for bravely foiling a terrorist attack on the Kinger Pul police checkpoint in Bannu.
According to Naqvi, the KP police confronted the Khawarij terrorists with remarkable courage, successfully repelling the assault.
He commended the force for its swift and fearless response, saluting the brave officers who thwarted the militants’ nefarious intentions.
“The role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in combating Khawarij terrorists is commendable,” Naqvi stated, adding, “We are proud of the brave sons of the KP police.”
The minister further highlighted the police’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the region, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts against terrorism.
