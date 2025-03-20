Open Menu

KP Police Foil Terrorist Attack On Bannu Checkpoint, Praised For Bravery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM

KP Police foil terrorist attack on Bannu checkpoint, praised for bravery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police for bravely foiling a terrorist attack on the Kinger Pul police checkpoint in Bannu.

According to Naqvi, the KP police confronted the Khawarij terrorists with remarkable courage, successfully repelling the assault.

He commended the force for its swift and fearless response, saluting the brave officers who thwarted the militants’ nefarious intentions.

“The role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in combating Khawarij terrorists is commendable,” Naqvi stated, adding, “We are proud of the brave sons of the KP police.”

The minister further highlighted the police’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the region, emphasizing the importance of continued efforts against terrorism.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

1 hour ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

2 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

11 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

12 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

13 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

13 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan