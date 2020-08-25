UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Police Gets Applaud From Public On Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:09 PM

KP police gets applaud from public on social media

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police received tremendous response from the pubic on social media for its matchless performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police received tremendous response from the pubic on social media for its matchless performance.

Not only the followers of KP police on its FaceBook page are rapidly increasing day by day but the general public is also appreciating the performance of KP police in teh comments on different posts.

The popularity of police Facebook page (www.facebook.com/pakhtunkhwapolice) amongst the public can easily be gauged from the fact that during the last one month the number followers increased to 12,218,617 while 2102, 207 Post Engagements and 16,286 Page Likes recorded recorded.

The ratio of police Facebook page popularity amongst the people is 215%, 148% and 60% respectively.

These are the highest figures received by any department on social media which clearly endorses the best public service oriented policing in the province.

It is worth recalling that the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi after assuming the charge directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to develop close liaison with public and for this purpose make effective use of social media so that the people could know about new initiatives taken by KP police and also help in improving policing as per attached expectations of people.

Confidence of public in police has increased manifold and public-police relationships have improved.

Moreover, the official website of police (www.kppolice.gov.pk) is also playing a pivotal role for delivering services to the community.

In this connection the KP police offered a service with the name of "Blood Donors Corner" to facilitate the general public.

The people are registering themselves voluntarily and so far 350 people of different blood groups have registered their contact details online.

It is worth mentioning that far a large number of people have benefited from it and the general public had held in high esteem the efforts of the KP police in this regard.

IGP KP appreciated the efforts of KP police in bridging the gap between public and police.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Social Media Facebook Post From Best Blood

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

3 minutes ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

18 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

33 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

33 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

34 minutes ago

Control Room setup at DC office

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.