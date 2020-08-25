KP police gets applaud from public on social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police received tremendous response from the pubic on social media for its matchless performance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police received tremendous response from the pubic on social media for its matchless performance.

Not only the followers of KP police on its FaceBook page are rapidly increasing day by day but the general public is also appreciating the performance of KP police in teh comments on different posts.

The popularity of police Facebook page (www.facebook.com/pakhtunkhwapolice) amongst the public can easily be gauged from the fact that during the last one month the number followers increased to 12,218,617 while 2102, 207 Post Engagements and 16,286 Page Likes recorded recorded.

The ratio of police Facebook page popularity amongst the people is 215%, 148% and 60% respectively.

These are the highest figures received by any department on social media which clearly endorses the best public service oriented policing in the province.

It is worth recalling that the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi after assuming the charge directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to develop close liaison with public and for this purpose make effective use of social media so that the people could know about new initiatives taken by KP police and also help in improving policing as per attached expectations of people.

Confidence of public in police has increased manifold and public-police relationships have improved.

Moreover, the official website of police (www.kppolice.gov.pk) is also playing a pivotal role for delivering services to the community.

In this connection the KP police offered a service with the name of "Blood Donors Corner" to facilitate the general public.

The people are registering themselves voluntarily and so far 350 people of different blood groups have registered their contact details online.

It is worth mentioning that far a large number of people have benefited from it and the general public had held in high esteem the efforts of the KP police in this regard.

IGP KP appreciated the efforts of KP police in bridging the gap between public and police.