KP police give exemplary sacrifice to safeguard country : Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Thursday paid rich tribute to the police martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the country.

In a message on Youm-e-Shuhada Police being observed today across the country, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is considered as one of the best force which give unprecedented sacrifices in the line of duty.

He paid tribute to resilience and bravery of KP Police to fight and defeat terrorism in the province.

He said that KP police played a key role in restoring peace and security in the region.

Barrister said that all out resources are being utilised for the welfare and betterment of families of the martyrs as these heroes of KP Police have written history of bravery and courage with their blood.

He said that the families of martyrs are our own families and we would look after them and continue different measures for their well being.

He said that sacrifices of police martyrs would always be remembered in coming times.