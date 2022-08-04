UrduPoint.com

KP Police Give Exemplary Sacrifice To Safeguard Country : Barrister Saif

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

KP police give exemplary sacrifice to safeguard country : Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Thursday paid rich tribute to the police martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the country.

In a message on Youm-e-Shuhada Police being observed today across the country, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is considered as one of the best force which give unprecedented sacrifices in the line of duty.

He paid tribute to resilience and bravery of KP Police to fight and defeat terrorism in the province.

He said that KP police played a key role in restoring peace and security in the region.

Barrister said that all out resources are being utilised for the welfare and betterment of families of the martyrs as these heroes of KP Police have written history of bravery and courage with their blood.

He said that the families of martyrs are our own families and we would look after them and continue different measures for their well being.

He said that sacrifices of police martyrs would always be remembered in coming times.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed All Best Blood

Recent Stories

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

30 minutes ago
 PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation wo ..

PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.