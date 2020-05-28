KP police guardian of marginalized sgement of society: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday said KP police is guardians of human rights especially marginalized segments of society.

In his message issued here, he said that KP police is committed to protecting human rights and fundamental rights especially of women, children and marginalized segments of society.

He said for the first time in the history of tribal districts Women Police Reporting Centers have been set up in district Kurram, adding that soon in other tribal districts the centers would be extended to address the issues and problems of females.

He said the centers are aimed to protect women from gender discrimination and provide them time justices.

Appreciating performance of police staff during corona lockdown he said that due to effective lockdown by the government the pandemic could be curtailed. He said the zeal and dedication of police staff was worth appreciating.

He said despite threat of coronavirus contraction police staff performed their duty for protection of lives of people.