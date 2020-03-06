UrduPoint.com
KP Police, Hamza Foundation Join Hands Against Thalassemia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:39 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :To create awareness among masses regarding thalassemia disease, a non-governmental organization Hamza Foundation and Peshawar Police on Friday launched an awareness campaign here at Police Line.

The purpose of the campaign is to highlight importance of donating blood to avoid the fatal hereditary disease. On the occasion police Jawans donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion Mian Attiqur Rehman of Hamza Foundation said that every couple should have a clinical test regarding thalassemia before they wed so that their coming generation could be protected from this disease.

He further said that there were more than 20 million thalassemia patients who need blood transfusion every month. "We need to create awareness among the masses to control further increase of thalassemia patients, he added.

Mian Attiq appreciated Police Jawans for donating blood for Hamza Foundation and said that more volunteers should come forward and donate bloods to protect precious lives.

