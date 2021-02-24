UrduPoint.com
KP Police Hands Over 3921 Vehicles, 22722 Arms To Owners During Last Three Years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police during the last three years has handed over 3921 number of vehicles, 22722 arms to real owners besides incinerating 12144 kilograms of drugs.

These details was given to Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi during a briefing held here on Wednesday through video link at Central Police Office.

During the briefing, Regional Police Officers shared complete details of impounded vehicles, destroyed drugs and arms recovery in their respective areas during the last three years.

Additional IG Headquarters, D.I.G Headquarters, D.I.G Operations and other high ranking officials also participated in the briefing.

In the briefing, IGP was informed that in the wake of court's directions, 553 vehicles in Peshawar region, 2116 in Mardan division, 221 in Bannu division and 1031 in Bannu division were handed over to real owners.

Similarly, about destruction of drugs, the meeting was informed that in Peshawar, Police incinerates 6819 kg of contraband goods, 373 kg by Mardan region Police, 3005 by Malakand Police, 275 kg by Bannu Police and 1672 kg in D.I.Khan division.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Police chief appreciated the performance of Police department and issued directives for further expediting operations against those involved in illegal activities.

It was also decided in the briefing that in future proper video will be made for record during seizure by Police force of vehicles, arms, drugs incineration and during handing over of compounded items to owners.

