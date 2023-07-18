Open Menu

KP Police Held 434 Terrorists, Kill 158 In Six Months

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

KP police held 434 terrorists, kill 158 in six months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in its six months' performance report on Tuesday claimed to have arrested as many as 434 terrorists from across the province and killed 158 including absconders and terrorists with bounties in police encounters.

During the period 144 police personnel embraced martyrdom while 224 official were injured in various crackdowns and operations, it said adding that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) recovered 68 kg of explosives, 312 hand grenades, 12 suicide jackets, three RPGs, 68 RPG shells and 78 SMGs during the operations.

The police also apprehended 1,474 drug dealers and 36,923 suspects during more than 8,000 search and strike operations in different areas.

During the search operation, 7414 weapons of different bores and 179, 873 cartridges were recovered and 42910 suspects were arrested during 28657 snap checking.

