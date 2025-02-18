KP Police Honors Brave Officers For Counter-terrorism Efforts
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 10:53 PM
In a ceremony at the Central Police Office, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hamid awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to 58 police officers and personnel from Peshawar, Mansehra, Karak, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat for their exceptional performance in counter-terrorism and crime-fighting operations
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) In a ceremony at the Central Police Office, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hamid awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to 58 police officers and personnel from Peshawar, Mansehra, Karak, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat for their exceptional performance in counter-terrorism and crime-fighting operations.
Key achievements included Karak Police repelling a terrorist attack on Bahadur Khel checkpost, Peshawar Police arresting dangerous criminals, and Bannu Police foiling a terrorist attack on a police mobile.
Chief Secretary Shah praised the force’s bravery, citing recent successes like neutralizing a terrorist in Shadi Pur, Kohat, within an hour.
IGP Zulfiqar Hamid highlighted the force’s proactive policing and urged continued efforts to ensure public safety. Senior officials, including Additional IG Operations Muhammad Ali Babakhel, were also present, reaffirming the police’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and maintaining peace in the province.
Recent Stories
Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International
Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 cricket tournament
KP police honors brave officers for counter-terrorism efforts
FM's of Pakistan & China discuss range of issues, including global and regional
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Japanese emperor on hi ..
ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..
'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP police honors brave officers for counter-terrorism efforts19 seconds ago
-
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud19 minutes ago
-
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case23 minutes ago
-
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 1923 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition “Elements in Motion’ will be held on Feb196 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to achieve $5 billion bilateral trade target with Turkiye: PM19 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss digitalization of labour department6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro chairs meeting of social organizations6 minutes ago
-
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires pays courtesy call on PM6 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khwarij in S. Waziristan6 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses Sanam Javed’s petition against show-cause notice to guarantor3 minutes ago
-
Minister Sikandar tasks universities with strengthening institutions, promoting skill development3 minutes ago