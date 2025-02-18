KP police honors brave officers for counter-terrorism efforts

In a ceremony at the Central Police Office, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hamid awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to 58 police officers and personnel from Peshawar, Mansehra, Karak, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat for their exceptional performance in counter-terrorism and crime-fighting operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) In a ceremony at the Central Police Office, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hamid awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to 58 police officers and personnel from Peshawar, Mansehra, Karak, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat for their exceptional performance in counter-terrorism and crime-fighting operations.

Key achievements included Karak Police repelling a terrorist attack on Bahadur Khel checkpost, Peshawar Police arresting dangerous criminals, and Bannu Police foiling a terrorist attack on a police mobile.

Chief Secretary Shah praised the force’s bravery, citing recent successes like neutralizing a terrorist in Shadi Pur, Kohat, within an hour.

IGP Zulfiqar Hamid highlighted the force’s proactive policing and urged continued efforts to ensure public safety. Senior officials, including Additional IG Operations Muhammad Ali Babakhel, were also present, reaffirming the police’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and maintaining peace in the province.