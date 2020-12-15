KP police inducts 23 constables on martyred quota

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Tuesday inducted 23 constables on quota of police officials who died in line of duty or retired on the recommendations of medical board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Tuesday inducted 23 constables on quota of police officials who died in line of duty or retired on the recommendations of medical board.

Addressing newly inducted constables at Police Lines here, CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur said that protection of lives and properties of people were among the main responsibilities of police force which demanded hard work and professional exuberance.

While appreciating the services of martyred police jawans, CCPO said that the sacrifices rendered by police force would always be remembered.

He directed newly inducted constables to play their role for eradication of social malevolence and prevention of crimes in the society.

He hoped that newly inducted constables would help increase the confidence of people on police force.

SSP Coordination, Wasim Ahmed Khalil, SP Headquarters Khan Khel Khan and DSP Headquarters Hukam Khan among other police staff were present on the occasion.