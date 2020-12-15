UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Police Inducts 23 Constables On Martyred Quota

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:26 PM

KP police inducts 23 constables on martyred quota

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Tuesday inducted 23 constables on quota of police officials who died in line of duty or retired on the recommendations of medical board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Tuesday inducted 23 constables on quota of police officials who died in line of duty or retired on the recommendations of medical board.

Addressing newly inducted constables at Police Lines here, CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur said that protection of lives and properties of people were among the main responsibilities of police force which demanded hard work and professional exuberance.

While appreciating the services of martyred police jawans, CCPO said that the sacrifices rendered by police force would always be remembered.

He directed newly inducted constables to play their role for eradication of social malevolence and prevention of crimes in the society.

He hoped that newly inducted constables would help increase the confidence of people on police force.

SSP Coordination, Wasim Ahmed Khalil, SP Headquarters Khan Khel Khan and DSP Headquarters Hukam Khan among other police staff were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Died

Recent Stories

500 drivers fined for not fastening seatbelts

2 minutes ago

Mexico's Lopez Obrador congratulates Biden on US e ..

2 minutes ago

Cyprus prepares for Covid-19 vaccinations in Janua ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Industrial Production Year-On-Year Declin ..

5 minutes ago

UAE preparing for next fifty years by relying on v ..

16 minutes ago

Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Khayal Kastro join provincial ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.