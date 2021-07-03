KP police intensifies operation against land mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the police has intensified operation against land grabbers occupying public and private property across the province.

Chief Minister said that KP government is pursuing a policy of zero tolerance against land mafia and criminals without any discrimination He directed IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch well-coordinated operation against mafias and assured him of necessary amendments in laws to get rid of anti-social elements especially land mafia.

Chief Minister said that PTI provincial government is enjoying two-third majority in the provincial assembly and would bring necessary legislation to remove any hurdle in launching decisive action against criminals.

The IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazam Jah Ansari said that police would take steps to make sure protection of rights of vulnerable and weaker segments of the society as per constitution of the country.

In a circular issued to the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs), he directed police high-ups to take special care of protecting rights of women, children, minorities , transgender and persons with special abilities.

The IGP made it clear that any sort of discrimination and prejudice against marginalized groups of the society would be not tolerated and their rights would be protected at any cost.

He directed police high-up to setup helpline for addressing issues of discrimination and unethical attitude towards citizen.

He said that directives have been issued to RPOs and DOPs to start operations against land mafia and drug mafia in their respective districts and compile data of criminals in their respective regions.

The IGP said that crackdown against criminals has been started in light of reports of special branch police and intelligence agencies.