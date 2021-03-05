KP Police introduce automated complaint redressal system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have introduced a fully automated complaint redressal system comprising new modes of communication and advance features.

The system provides a mechanism of easy-to-access and prompt redressal of public complaints.

This was told to Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi during a video link conference here Friday at Central Police Office (CPO).

The conference was attended by all the RPOs and DPOs via video link. Addl: IGP HQRs, Commandant Elite, DIG HQRs, DIG Ops, DIG Investigation, AIG Establishment and other high ranking police officers participated in the conference. A delegation of JSSP and USIP also attended the conference.

The IGP was given a detailed presentation on the newly developed version of the complaint redressal system. The presentation was held through video link.

The IGP was told that with the launching of this system now human discretion, un-necessary file work and inordinate delays would be curtailed which would ensure access to all segments of the society.The citizens would now be able to register their complaints via Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, mobile App, Email, Telephone, Fax, by Post.

The IGP was informed that in the new system complaints would be registered automatically in the centralized database and the complainant could track progress of his / her complaint while sitting at home.

The IGP was updated that with the launching of this system a new era of public service would be ushered and will go a long way in improving police perception.

This step is a practical manifestation of the provincial government's vision for improved service delivery.

On this occasion a practical demonstration of the newly upgraded police complaint system was also presented to the IGP.

The IGP appreciated the latest modern automated system for the redressal of public complaints and directed the police high ups to launch the new system in whole of the province to ensure provision of services to the people at their door steps.

Later, a delegation of Justice System Support Programme (JSSP) gave a detailed presentation to the IGP on Gender Responsive Policing. The IGP was told about the Legal Mandate for Gender Responsive Policing, recent initiatives taken by KP police on Gender Based Violence and reform areas of recommendations.

In the briefing initiatives of the KP police and the steps taken for protection of women rights were also highlighted and termed it very effective in respect of women rights protection.

The delegation also held in high esteem the step of IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi by posting a woman police officer as DPO Lower Chitral which has no parallel in the history of the country in respect of women empowerment.

Likewise the steps taken for launching of Victim Support Services in different police stations were also termed beneficial for protection of women rights.