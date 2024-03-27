KP police issues SOP regarding security, movement of foreigners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) As per the instructions of the Ministry of Interior, the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for foreigners working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects in the province.

A copy of the letter available with this agency said that no movement of Chinese or any other foreigner be allowed without bullet proof vehicles and follow all other clauses, points of SOP as defined by the Ministry of Interior.

It further said that in case of any movement observed without bulletproof vehicles, that should be immediately reported to the concerned quarters, adding that during the movement of foreigners, close coordination be ensured amongst districts, regions and inter provincial level.