KP Police launch e-policing Apps for enhanced security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have advanced its digital initiatives with the introduction of e-policing and the Safe Election App, aiming to prevent crimes and enhance the citizens' access to police services.

DIG IT Irfan Tariq revealed here Wednesday that the e-policing App would feature nationwide suspects' data, aiding swift identification of criminals and vehicles.

The e-safe election App is designed to bolster security plans for elections, ensuring comprehensive arrangements. The Primary objective of the e-police App is to address issues faced by the public, with accessibility extended to officers at check posts, he said.

The DIG highlighted that the App already contained details of over 750,000 individuals accused of various offenses over the past three years, facilitating efficient identification and apprehension of criminals.