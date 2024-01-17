KP Police Launch E-policing Apps For Enhanced Security
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have advanced its digital initiatives with the introduction of e-policing and the Safe Election App, aiming to prevent crimes and enhance the citizens' access to police services
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have advanced its digital initiatives with the introduction of e-policing and the Safe Election App, aiming to prevent crimes and enhance the citizens' access to police services.
DIG IT Irfan Tariq revealed here Wednesday that the e-policing App would feature nationwide suspects' data, aiding swift identification of criminals and vehicles.
The e-safe election App is designed to bolster security plans for elections, ensuring comprehensive arrangements. The Primary objective of the e-police App is to address issues faced by the public, with accessibility extended to officers at check posts, he said.
The DIG highlighted that the App already contained details of over 750,000 individuals accused of various offenses over the past three years, facilitating efficient identification and apprehension of criminals.
Recent Stories
Enforcement of environmental laws, strong policies imperative to improve AQI: Ch ..
Sindh information minister pays tribute to Mirza Abid Abbas
Three-day 'Unique Art & Craft Exhibition' begins
LESCO chief holds e-Kachehri to address customers' complaints speedily
Ali Asfand vows to utilize all experience in U19 World Cup
LHC dismisses PTI founder's pleas against rejection of nomination papers
DC, REC inspect Monitoring Control Room
Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third round
84 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region
Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime ..
QWP condemns social media campaign against SC
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges citizens to ob ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Enforcement of environmental laws, strong policies imperative to improve AQI: Chinese experts17 minutes ago
-
Sindh information minister pays tribute to Mirza Abid Abbas17 minutes ago
-
Three-day 'Unique Art & Craft Exhibition' begins25 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief holds e-Kachehri to address customers' complaints speedily25 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses PTI founder's pleas against rejection of nomination papers27 minutes ago
-
DC, REC inspect Monitoring Control Room27 minutes ago
-
84 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region29 minutes ago
-
Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfai ..59 minutes ago
-
QWP condemns social media campaign against SC34 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges citizens to obtain driving licence34 minutes ago
-
Japan announces $3.62 mln grant to support Pakistan's polio programme34 minutes ago
-
Drip Irrigation vital to conserve water, get higher yield34 minutes ago