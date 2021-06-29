UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Police Launch Operation Against Land, Drug Mafia

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

KP police launch operation against land, drug mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa police have launched crackdown against land grabbers occupying public and private property across the province.

The operation against the land mafia and encroachments has been intensified after recent directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan that provincial government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against all elements such as drug-mafia and in particularly land grabbers and hoarders.

He directed the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch well-coordinated operation against mafias and be required to amend in laws would be made in laws to get rid of anti-social elements especially land mafia.

CM said that PTI provincial government was enjoying two-third majority in the province's assembly and would bring necessary legislation to remove any hurdle in decisive actions against criminals.

The IGP Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Moazam Jah Ansari said that police would take steps to make sure protection of rights of vulnerable and weakened segments of the society as per constitution of the country.

The police high-ups has also been directed to take special care of protecting rights of women, children, minorities , transgender and persons with special abilities.

The IGP made it clear that any sort of discrimination and prejudice against marginalized groups of the society would be not tolerated and rights would be protected at any cost.

He directed police high-up to setup helpline for addressing issues of decimation and unethical attitude towards this citizen.

He said that directives had been issued to RPOs and DOPs to start operations against land mafia and drug mafia in their respective districts.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Criminals Women All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

38 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$600 million Su ..

38 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

2 hours ago

Pakistani mission in Dubai connected to FM’s Por ..

2 hours ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.