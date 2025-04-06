KP police launch "Safe City" surveillance project in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police will soon install 700 advanced CCTV cameras across Peshawar as part of a new "Safe City" security initiative, Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed announced Sunday.

In a major step towards modernizing law enforcement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has announced the imminent launch of its flagship "Safe City Project" in Peshawar, with plans for province-wide expansion.

The initiative comes as part of the provincial government's comprehensive security strategy, with DIG Information Technology Rai Ajaz Ahmed confirming that all planning stages have been completed.

"This project represents our commitment to using cutting-edge technology to combat crime and terrorism," stated IGP Hamid during a high-level briefing.

The police chief particularly emphasized the project's potential to curb street crimes, vehicle thefts, and terrorist activities through round-the-clock digital surveillance.

The provincial government has approved extending the project to southern districts grappling with security challenges, including Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Lakki Marwat where surveys have already been completed.

Preparations are underway in Karak, Tank and North Waziristan, with implementation expected in the coming months.

IGP Zulfiqar Hameed praised DIG Rai Ajaz Ahmed's team for their dedicated efforts in preparing the project, which is seen as a game-changer for policing in the province.

Beyond security enhancements, officials highlighted the project's economic benefits, noting that the safer environment will boost business activities and investor confidence.

The integrated system will feature real-time traffic monitoring, instant criminal database access, and coordinated response mechanisms between various law enforcement agencies.

With its emphasis on digital policing solutions, the Safe City Project marks a new era in KP's law enforcement approach, combining technological innovation with traditional policing methods to create what officials term a "foolproof security shield" for citizens. The IGP expressed confidence that the initiative will serve as a model for other provinces, demonstrating KP's leadership in security sector reforms.